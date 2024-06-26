Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

CHD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 92,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,109. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

