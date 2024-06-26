Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,210,988. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

