Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $29.87

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $31.00. Affirm shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 2,240,311 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after acquiring an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

