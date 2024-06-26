Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 45,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares in the company, valued at $123,435,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $5,885,605.05.

On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $3,147,285.75.

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36.

On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $6,265,371.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 197.6% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $6,054,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile



Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

