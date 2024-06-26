Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 61,035 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $5,885,605.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,298,407 shares in the company, valued at $125,205,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $3,147,285.75.
- On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36.
- On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $6,265,371.00.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.
Agilysys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
