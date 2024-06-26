Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 61,035 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $5,885,605.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,298,407 shares in the company, valued at $125,205,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $3,147,285.75.

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36.

On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $6,265,371.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilysys

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.