Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $72.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

