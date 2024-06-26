Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.63.

TSE AEM opened at C$88.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$96.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total value of C$1,034,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 163,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

