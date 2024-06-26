Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE APD opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

