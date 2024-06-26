Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,389 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Airbnb by 21.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $9,001,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,302 shares of company stock worth $43,826,732. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

