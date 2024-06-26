Alan Ramsay Sells 2,550 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $84,685.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $87,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $56,424,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $47,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CART. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

