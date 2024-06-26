Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 669.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,886,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

