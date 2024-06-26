Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 246 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

