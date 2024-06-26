Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $268.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.30 and its 200-day moving average is $250.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

