Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

