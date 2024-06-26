Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 209.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

