Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $672.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.61. The company has a market capitalization of $289.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.