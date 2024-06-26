Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,741 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

