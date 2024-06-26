Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

