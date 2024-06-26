Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$993.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6494624 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

