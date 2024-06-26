Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 294,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $501.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

