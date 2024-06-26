Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $291.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $231.00 and last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 494373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.70.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.