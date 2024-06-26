Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $234.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $240.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.