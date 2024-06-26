Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.