AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
Shares of DIT stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
