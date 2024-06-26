American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

