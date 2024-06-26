American International Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Generac Profile



Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

