American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196,942 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,545,000 after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.