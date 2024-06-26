Analysts Offer Predictions for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $23,935,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

