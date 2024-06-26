Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $123.00

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWOU opened at $5.57 on Friday. 2U has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

