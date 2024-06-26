Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $123.00

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.
TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of TWOU opened at $5.57 on Friday. 2U has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
