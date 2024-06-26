Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $29.13

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.27 and a beta of 1.10.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
