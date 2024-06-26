Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $29.13

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

