Analysts Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $8.90

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hello Group by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hello Group by 10,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

