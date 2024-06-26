Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target at $38.00

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOB

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $18,628,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $15,042,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $33.34 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.