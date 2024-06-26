Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $80.00

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $898,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,427.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $898,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,427.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,451,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $54.28 on Friday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

