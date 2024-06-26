Analysts Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Target Price at $11.70

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several analysts have commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of AAN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $305.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

