Analyzing KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Free Report) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06% Hays N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Hays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Hays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A Hays $9.13 billion 0.21 $166.60 million N/A N/A

Hays has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft beats Hays on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

