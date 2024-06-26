Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price target on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918.57 ($37.02).
In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
