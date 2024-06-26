Anirma Gupta Sells 1,566 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $24,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

