Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
