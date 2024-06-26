Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

