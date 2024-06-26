ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.08 and its 200-day moving average is $332.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

