Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

