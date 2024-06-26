Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,520 ($31.97) price target on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.42) to GBX 2,065 ($26.20) in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.88) to GBX 1,685 ($21.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815 ($23.02).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,115 ($26.83) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,936.96. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,425 ($30.76). The company has a market cap of £20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,153.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

