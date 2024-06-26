Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.04

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 30504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

