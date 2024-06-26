Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 122.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

