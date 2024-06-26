Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
APRE stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
