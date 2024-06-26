Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler now has a $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00. Aptiv traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 1625720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 196.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $335,426,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

