Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 54.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 312,694 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

