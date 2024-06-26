Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 125,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 781,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

