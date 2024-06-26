Argus Begins Coverage on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Equities research analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

