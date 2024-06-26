ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $169.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 156.08 and last traded at 154.03. Approximately 3,206,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,405,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at 151.07.

ARM has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 103.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 109.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

