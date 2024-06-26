Armon Dadgar Sells 18,349 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $610,287.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,779.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $21,217,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

